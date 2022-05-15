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Dr. Mike Yeadon: Public Health Officials Are Lying—Masks Do NOT Work (MIRRORED)
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Dr. Mike Yeadon: Public Health Officials Are Lying—Masks Do NOT Work (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Rumble channel Red Voice Media at:-
https://rumble.com/v1285t2-dr.-mike-yeadon-public-health-officials-are-lyingmasks-do-not-work.html

"Masks only really work if they filter the air... but blue medical masks [have] never been intended to be filters. What are they? They're splash guards... It's like trying to stop mosquitoes getting into your garden using a chain link fence...They do not work... That's not my opinion; that's what the experimental evidence says. And I'm telling you when the public health officials tell you otherwise, CDC, Fauci, and so on, they are lying."

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