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Dr. Mike Yeadon: Public Health Officials Are Lying—Masks Do NOT Work (MIRRORED)
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654 views • May 15, 2022
Dr. Mike Yeadon: Public Health Officials Are Lying—Masks Do NOT Work (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Rumble channel Red Voice Media at:-
https://rumble.com/v1285t2-dr.-mike-yeadon-public-health-officials-are-lyingmasks-do-not-work.html
"Masks only really work if they filter the air... but blue medical masks [have] never been intended to be filters. What are they? They're splash guards... It's like trying to stop mosquitoes getting into your garden using a chain link fence...They do not work... That's not my opinion; that's what the experimental evidence says. And I'm telling you when the public health officials tell you otherwise, CDC, Fauci, and so on, they are lying."
Dr. Yeadon, Monotti, and Morningstar: https://t.me/robinmg
Full Video: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/chd-friday-roundtable
Upload via https://rumble.com/c/Vigilantfox
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Mirrored from Rumble channel Red Voice Media at:-
https://rumble.com/v1285t2-dr.-mike-yeadon-public-health-officials-are-lyingmasks-do-not-work.html
"Masks only really work if they filter the air... but blue medical masks [have] never been intended to be filters. What are they? They're splash guards... It's like trying to stop mosquitoes getting into your garden using a chain link fence...They do not work... That's not my opinion; that's what the experimental evidence says. And I'm telling you when the public health officials tell you otherwise, CDC, Fauci, and so on, they are lying."
Dr. Yeadon, Monotti, and Morningstar: https://t.me/robinmg
Full Video: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/chd-friday-roundtable
Upload via https://rumble.com/c/Vigilantfox
Real News & Commentary for Patriots: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/
Join our Community: https://redvoicemedia.net/community
Get Dr. Vladimir 'Zev' Zelenko M.D.'s Z-Stack Protocol and the NEW Z-DTOX, use code RVM for discount: https://redvoicemedia.net/zstack
Get High Quality Body Armor and Tactical Gear For A Great Price https://redvoicemedia.net/sld
Support Our Efforts To Keep Truth Alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Stop Using Big Box Stores And Giving Money To People That Hate You. Make The Patriot Switch! https://redvoicemedia.net/switch
Quick - Do this before Biden “fixes” your retirement plan https://redvoicemedia.net/getgold
Get Official RVM Apparel: https://redvoicemedia.net/apparel
The Future of Cryptocurrency Mining is Here - Mine BTC Online https://redvoicemedia.net/btc
Get massive discounts and support Mike Lindell and https://MyPillow.com with discount code RVM
Emergency Preparedness, Food Storage & Supplies: https://redvoicemedia.net/prepare
Make Gas Great Again! Save Money On Gas, Drive Further, and Reduce Emissions With New Fuel Treatment https://redvoicemedia.net/mgga
Get the new “America First” Coffee and more from the Ranger Candy Coffee Company: https://redvoicemedia.net/coffee
Don't Go to Jail over a Gun! Get This State Gun Law Guide 100% Free: https://redvoicemedia.net/stategunlaws
Advertise with us: https://theardent.group/redvoicemedia-advertising/
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