Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine: highlights of the week 15-21 April, 2024





▪️Over the past week, Russian troops conducted a series of strikes on enemy facilities on the territory of Ukraine. In Chernihiv, the Profsoyuznaya Hotel, where the AFU temporary deployment center was located, was hit.





▪️In Dnipro, the warehouses of the Khimpromsoyuz enterprise came under fire, where several fires broke out. The airport where the Ukrainian aviation is based was also hit: some of the airplanes received significant damage.





▪️Another target of the attack was a Ukrainian air defense positioning area located in the neighboring village of Lyubimivka. A precision hit destroyed a S-300 launcher, a guidance radar and a combat control cabin.





▪️In the occupied part of the DPR, a missile strike hit a service station in Pokrovsk. The facility was used to service and repair AFU vehicles and other light vehicles.





▪️Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces launched 12 ATACMS operational-tactical missiles at the Crimean Peninsula. Some of the munitions were intercepted, but the rest damaged the airfield infrastructure in Dzhankoy.





▪️At the end of the week, the AFU launched several dozen drones across various regions of Russia. In the Bryansk region, the enemy attacked the Novobryanskaya 750 substation, where a fire broke out.





▪️At the same time, fierce fighting continued in the special operation zone on several sections of the front. In the North Ukrainian direction, the AFU was engaged in the construction of fortifications and anti-tank barriers on the border.

#digest #Russia #Ukraine #video

@rybar