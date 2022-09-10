Western elites sacrificing prosperity to preserve US global dictatorship, says Putin (mirrored)

Mirrored from Youtube channel Russia Intel at:-

https://youtu.be/BXsRf_nnTRY



"I have already mentioned that the entire system of international relations has recently undergone irreversible, tectonic shifts. Emerging states and regions around the world, primarily, of course, in the Asia-Pacific region, now play a substantially bigger role. Asia-Pacific countries emerged as new centers of economic and technological growth, attracting human resources, capital and manufacturers. Despite all that, Western countries are seeking to preserve yesterday's world order that benefits only them, and force everyone to live according to the "rules" which they themselves made up. They are also the ones who regularly violate these rules, always changing them to suit their agenda. The refusal of other countries to subjugate themselves to this diktat forces Western elites to lose their grip, and they make short-sighted, irrational decisions on global security, politics and economics. All these decisions run counter to the interests of all countries and peoples, including the people in Western countries. The gap separating the Western elites from their own citizens is widening. Europe is about to throw its manufacturing base, the qualify of life of its people, and socioeconomic stability into the sanctions furnace, depleting its potential, as directed by Washington, in the name of the infamous Euro-Atlantic unity. In fact, this amounts to sacrifices for preserving the dictatorship of the United States in global affairs."





─────

We're also on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/RussiaIntel

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@RussiaIntel:6

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RussiaIntelx

Support us: https://paypal.me/techdw

BTC: 3D4FaN7VBzbG6vW2y6G73qVfGkRLuBWhvF