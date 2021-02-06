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A sign from Saint Maximilian Kolbe
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11 views • February 06, 2021
I am in the process of enrolling into the Militia Immaculata. It was founded by Saint Maximilian Kolbe in 1917. St Maximilian Kolbe died as a martyr in Auschwitz when he volunteered to take the place of another man chosen for execution. Today while contemplating on the Militia Immaculata and the life of St. Maximilian Kolbe I suddenly had a realization that the electrical power plant I walk past every day actually looks like a prison camp or even a concentration camp. I saw this realization as some kind of sign from St Maximilian related to the process I am in.
The Militia Immaculata:
https://militiaoftheimmaculata.com/
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The Militia Immaculata:
https://militiaoftheimmaculata.com/
FOLLOW ME
Parler - https://parler.com/profile/Prayerphonebooth
GAB - https://gab.com/prayerphonebooth
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/prayerphonebooth/
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-414074
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@PrayerPhonebooth:6
LBRY - https://open.lbry.com/@PrayerPhonebooth:6?r=343dVhz8SevRih4bg1wQPk6e5VUzZty4
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/prayerphonebooth
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