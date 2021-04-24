Maoists in India Creating Enough Internal Conflicts To Prevent Supply Chains Moving

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
4/08/2021 Cleo Pascal: The CCP might have used the recent clash between Maoist and the Indian security forces in central India that caused mass casualty as an entry point to get reinvigorated, also creating the impression that India is unstable, in order to accomplish their ultimate goals.