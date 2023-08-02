Troubleshooters investigate patient dumping allegations - WAVE News - Louisville, KY Aug 1, 2023 John Boel investigates after multiple reports of patients being dumped out of Louisville hospitals

Warning: To the GOOD HUMANS of the World, which are VERY FEW

In the reality of this contemporary system, if you discover the key to the fraud of the private Banks and the VATICAN and their foreign counterfeit written language (DOG-LATIN)…, you will come face to face with the worst type of corporate greed, of which we see an example in this video, and such 'people' that serve such a massive deception over themselves, and over the people of the world. Such CORPORATE CITIZENS will go to any length to uphold such a system of deceit, and sometimes may go to extreme levels of terror in order to uphold THEIR, and your compliance to such a corrupt-deception.

TRUTH & RIGHT is not an easy road to travel in this global(ist) deceit, so think carefully before you learn - and choose to abandon - the JUSTINIAN-DECEPTION.

But if you are honorable and understand the roll of the Beast of Burden, (VATICAN), and avoid interference with the underworld of Satan, the Gods of the DOGS, Anubis, and the underworld God: Horus, you may be forgiven or survive…

But be careful, these gods of temptation and deception have become powerful gods and their trustees, being the dead corporations of the sea, I.E. every unwitting and gullible PERSON, like these 'hospitals', may, and WILL, go to extreme lengths to maintain the greatest deception ever.