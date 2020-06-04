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Heavy Handed Leftists Politicians Soft on Criminals but Hard on Those Who Obey the Laws
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23 views • June 04, 2020
As we have seen throughout history, the left leaning politicians are quick to ignore the US Constitution and quick to impose dictatorial rules on those who follow the rules, while practically ignoring those who throw temper tantrums.
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