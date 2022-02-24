© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EXPOSED: Religious Hypocrisy During the COVID19 Pandemic
Follow
0
Share
Report
83 views • February 24, 2022
During this COVID-19 (corona virus) pandemic, we are seeing more religious hypocrisy than ever from the likes of Benny Hinn, Kenneth Copeland, and Torben Sondergaard. Watch this video to see how they are taking advantage of people to promote themselves and get more cash in their pockets. More importantly, learn what you need to do to not be deceived by these false prophets and teachers during the COVID19 pandemic.
TO CONTACT: [email protected]
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Masih Alinejad @AlinejadMasih - Man licking wall FAIR USE
BIBLICAL Noah Warns the People - CCBY waiting for the world
https://www.theguardian.com/world/ng-interactive/2020/apr/16/coronavirus-map-of-the-us-latest-cases-state-by-state - FAIR USE
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/apr/10/new-jersey-coronavirus-hospital-overwhelmed - FAIR USE
https://citizen.co.za/news/south-africa/general/2262220/bushiri-says-demonic-covid-19-is-only-targeting-certain-people/ - FAIR USE
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/apr/04/america-rightwing-christian-preachers-virus-hoax - FAIR USE
https://www.christianitytoday.com/news/2020/march/pentecostal-la-pastor-defies-covid19-coronavirus-order.html - FAIR USE
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8151775/Argentine-pastor-face-year-jail - FAIR USE
https://summit.news/2020/03/11/islamic-scholar-who-said-coronavirus-was-allahs-punishment-gets-coronavirus/ - FAIR USE
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-51701039 - FAIR USE
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/27/opinion/coronavirus-trump-evangelicals.html - FAIR USE
https://uk.news.yahoo.com/coronavirus-us-pastor-said-god-larger-virus-defied-133500090.html - FAIR USE
How Fox News has shifted its coronavirus rhetoric - Washington Post
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ifKbwDf51bA - FAIR USE
Entertainment King
Man with glasses walking green screen royalty free in Full Hd - FREE TO USE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9XPBuhSrDuU
Benny Hinn Touched People From China 2016 CC BY
The Fires of The Spanish Inquisition | Secret Files Of The Inquisition (Full Documentary) | Timeline
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F-bQ3knWPCE - FAIR USE
Judgment Is Executed on COVID-19: by Kenneth Copeland
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OSIrQBGfUtw - FAIR USE
The Last Reformation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IXUbvkgGkZ4&;feature=youtu.be&t=1551 - FAIR USE
cricket live India
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JhxBM23SX60 - FAIR USE
Washington Post
10 times Trump downplayed the coronavirus - FAIR USE
https://youtu.be/mTjTaR748eg?t=44
The Last Reformation of Conman Torben Sondergaard - Exposed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ec9Up50NOs - FAIR USE
https://edition.cnn.com/videos/us/2020/04/04/ohio-church-service-covid-19-pandemic-tuchman-pkg-ac360-vpx.cnn - FAIR USE
https://www.commondreams.org/views/2020/03/18/spreading-word-god-and-coronavirus-outrage-over-evangelical-group-trying-contact
TO CONTACT: [email protected]
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Masih Alinejad @AlinejadMasih - Man licking wall FAIR USE
BIBLICAL Noah Warns the People - CCBY waiting for the world
https://www.theguardian.com/world/ng-interactive/2020/apr/16/coronavirus-map-of-the-us-latest-cases-state-by-state - FAIR USE
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/apr/10/new-jersey-coronavirus-hospital-overwhelmed - FAIR USE
https://citizen.co.za/news/south-africa/general/2262220/bushiri-says-demonic-covid-19-is-only-targeting-certain-people/ - FAIR USE
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/apr/04/america-rightwing-christian-preachers-virus-hoax - FAIR USE
https://www.christianitytoday.com/news/2020/march/pentecostal-la-pastor-defies-covid19-coronavirus-order.html - FAIR USE
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8151775/Argentine-pastor-face-year-jail - FAIR USE
https://summit.news/2020/03/11/islamic-scholar-who-said-coronavirus-was-allahs-punishment-gets-coronavirus/ - FAIR USE
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-51701039 - FAIR USE
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/27/opinion/coronavirus-trump-evangelicals.html - FAIR USE
https://uk.news.yahoo.com/coronavirus-us-pastor-said-god-larger-virus-defied-133500090.html - FAIR USE
How Fox News has shifted its coronavirus rhetoric - Washington Post
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ifKbwDf51bA - FAIR USE
Entertainment King
Man with glasses walking green screen royalty free in Full Hd - FREE TO USE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9XPBuhSrDuU
Benny Hinn Touched People From China 2016 CC BY
The Fires of The Spanish Inquisition | Secret Files Of The Inquisition (Full Documentary) | Timeline
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F-bQ3knWPCE - FAIR USE
Judgment Is Executed on COVID-19: by Kenneth Copeland
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OSIrQBGfUtw - FAIR USE
The Last Reformation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IXUbvkgGkZ4&;feature=youtu.be&t=1551 - FAIR USE
cricket live India
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JhxBM23SX60 - FAIR USE
Washington Post
10 times Trump downplayed the coronavirus - FAIR USE
https://youtu.be/mTjTaR748eg?t=44
The Last Reformation of Conman Torben Sondergaard - Exposed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ec9Up50NOs - FAIR USE
https://edition.cnn.com/videos/us/2020/04/04/ohio-church-service-covid-19-pandemic-tuchman-pkg-ac360-vpx.cnn - FAIR USE
https://www.commondreams.org/views/2020/03/18/spreading-word-god-and-coronavirus-outrage-over-evangelical-group-trying-contact
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.