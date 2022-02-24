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EXPOSED: Religious Hypocrisy During the COVID19 Pandemic
A Voice in the Desert
A Voice in the Desert
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83 views • February 24, 2022
During this COVID-19 (corona virus) pandemic, we are seeing more religious hypocrisy than ever from the likes of Benny Hinn, Kenneth Copeland, and Torben Sondergaard. Watch this video to see how they are taking advantage of people to promote themselves and get more cash in their pockets. More importantly, learn what you need to do to not be deceived by these false prophets and teachers during the COVID19 pandemic.

TO CONTACT: [email protected]

What is "A Voice in the Desert"?

A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.

If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].

CREDITS

Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)

Masih Alinejad @AlinejadMasih - Man licking wall FAIR USE

BIBLICAL Noah Warns the People - CCBY waiting for the world

https://www.theguardian.com/world/ng-interactive/2020/apr/16/coronavirus-map-of-the-us-latest-cases-state-by-state - FAIR USE

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/apr/10/new-jersey-coronavirus-hospital-overwhelmed - FAIR USE

https://citizen.co.za/news/south-africa/general/2262220/bushiri-says-demonic-covid-19-is-only-targeting-certain-people/ - FAIR USE

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/apr/04/america-rightwing-christian-preachers-virus-hoax - FAIR USE

https://www.christianitytoday.com/news/2020/march/pentecostal-la-pastor-defies-covid19-coronavirus-order.html - FAIR USE

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8151775/Argentine-pastor-face-year-jail - FAIR USE

https://summit.news/2020/03/11/islamic-scholar-who-said-coronavirus-was-allahs-punishment-gets-coronavirus/ - FAIR USE

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-51701039 - FAIR USE

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/27/opinion/coronavirus-trump-evangelicals.html - FAIR USE

https://uk.news.yahoo.com/coronavirus-us-pastor-said-god-larger-virus-defied-133500090.html - FAIR USE

How Fox News has shifted its coronavirus rhetoric - Washington Post
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ifKbwDf51bA - FAIR USE

Entertainment King
Man with glasses walking green screen royalty free in Full Hd - FREE TO USE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9XPBuhSrDuU

Benny Hinn Touched People From China 2016 CC BY

The Fires of The Spanish Inquisition | Secret Files Of The Inquisition (Full Documentary) | Timeline
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F-bQ3knWPCE - FAIR USE

Judgment Is Executed on COVID-19: by Kenneth Copeland
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OSIrQBGfUtw - FAIR USE

The Last Reformation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IXUbvkgGkZ4&;feature=youtu.be&t=1551 - FAIR USE

cricket live India
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JhxBM23SX60 - FAIR USE

Washington Post
10 times Trump downplayed the coronavirus - FAIR USE
https://youtu.be/mTjTaR748eg?t=44

The Last Reformation of Conman Torben Sondergaard - Exposed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ec9Up50NOs - FAIR USE

https://edition.cnn.com/videos/us/2020/04/04/ohio-church-service-covid-19-pandemic-tuchman-pkg-ac360-vpx.cnn - FAIR USE

https://www.commondreams.org/views/2020/03/18/spreading-word-god-and-coronavirus-outrage-over-evangelical-group-trying-contact
Keywords
kenneth copelandprosperity gospelseeking the truthtorben sondergaardteachings of jesustrue christianityspeak the truthmessages from goda voice in the desertbenny hinnvoice in the desertcovid19religious hypocrisyfalse prophets and teachers
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy