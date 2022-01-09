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Meher Baba's Statements on Life on Other Planets
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2 views • January 09, 2022
“Meher Baba’s Statements on Other Planets"
A talk by Chris Ott given at the Avatar Meher Baba Circle Center in Myrtle Beach, SC, USA on 9/19/2021
Camera by Judy Mangold
Meher Baba was a 20th century spiritual master who, in his main books, wrote about the theme and purpose of Creation. Here we cover his statements about ‘other worlds’ as they relate to our Earth in that cosmology.
My compilation of Meher Baba’s statements on other planets used in this video is from my blog: https://meherbabathoughts.blogspot.com/2014/03/baba-on-intelligent-life-on-other.html
(All references to "Lord Meher" are from the original print edition.)
Part of the material discussed in this talk is from "Shri Meher Baba, His Philosophy and Teachings" by Ramjoo Abdulla, 1933. The material from the book was later republished serially in The Awakener Magazine, Volume 15 Numbers 1 and 2 © 1954, 1955
Link to "The Awakener Magazine" http://www.theawakenermagazine.org/avol15/av15n01-02/av15n01-02preface.htm#Previous%20Page
(This link takes you to the first page, from which you move forward, but due to it coming out serially you may need to go to other issues to continue)
For my full interpretation of “Lord of the Rings” in line with Meher Baba’s cosmological teachings see my blog post “God Speaks in Lord of the Rings”
https://meherbabathoughts.blogspot.com/2012/11/god-speaks-in-lord-of-rings.html
Also “There and Back Again”
https://meherbabathoughts.blogspot.com/2012/11/there-and-back-again.html
And “Baba and Lord of the Rings"
https://meherbabathoughts.blogspot.com/2012/10/baba-and-lord-of-rings.html
I made a mistake in the talk. I said that in LOTR no one but hobbits ever touches the ring. There are famous exceptions of men who tried, but none of them could successfully carry it. Most notably this includes Boromir, but also an ancient human king. Those men who touched the ring did not live long after. Their pride tended to consume them.
A talk by Chris Ott given at the Avatar Meher Baba Circle Center in Myrtle Beach, SC, USA on 9/19/2021
Camera by Judy Mangold
Meher Baba was a 20th century spiritual master who, in his main books, wrote about the theme and purpose of Creation. Here we cover his statements about ‘other worlds’ as they relate to our Earth in that cosmology.
My compilation of Meher Baba’s statements on other planets used in this video is from my blog: https://meherbabathoughts.blogspot.com/2014/03/baba-on-intelligent-life-on-other.html
(All references to "Lord Meher" are from the original print edition.)
Part of the material discussed in this talk is from "Shri Meher Baba, His Philosophy and Teachings" by Ramjoo Abdulla, 1933. The material from the book was later republished serially in The Awakener Magazine, Volume 15 Numbers 1 and 2 © 1954, 1955
Link to "The Awakener Magazine" http://www.theawakenermagazine.org/avol15/av15n01-02/av15n01-02preface.htm#Previous%20Page
(This link takes you to the first page, from which you move forward, but due to it coming out serially you may need to go to other issues to continue)
For my full interpretation of “Lord of the Rings” in line with Meher Baba’s cosmological teachings see my blog post “God Speaks in Lord of the Rings”
https://meherbabathoughts.blogspot.com/2012/11/god-speaks-in-lord-of-rings.html
Also “There and Back Again”
https://meherbabathoughts.blogspot.com/2012/11/there-and-back-again.html
And “Baba and Lord of the Rings"
https://meherbabathoughts.blogspot.com/2012/10/baba-and-lord-of-rings.html
I made a mistake in the talk. I said that in LOTR no one but hobbits ever touches the ring. There are famous exceptions of men who tried, but none of them could successfully carry it. Most notably this includes Boromir, but also an ancient human king. Those men who touched the ring did not live long after. Their pride tended to consume them.
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