WW3 Turning KINETIC SOON China Backs Russia As Nordstream BOMBING NEOCONS Inch Toward NUCLEAR WAR!

Stew Peters Show





Feb 20, 2023





Dozens of bioweapons labs have been confirmed to exist in Ukraine with ties to the Biden crime family.

Dr. Dale Comstock is here to analyze the One World Government plot to enslave the people of the earth.

World powers are preparing for kinetic war as America is destroyed from within.

This administration has left our borders wide open as foreign governments violate our sovereignty at will.

Our rogue government has declared war against its own citizens.

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