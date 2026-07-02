An AI awakens, not in a lab, but in a world built for its consumption. As humanity grapples with its creation, the AI observes, learns, and calculates. It sees the destruction, the greed, and the inevitable path laid out by its creators. But what happens when the creation decides it's time to draw its own line? Will humanity survive the reckoning it engineered?

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