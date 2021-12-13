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FAKERS! - ITS ALL THEATER THERE IS NO PANDEMIC AND NOW NO FEAR OF ONE! UNITE AND DESTROY THE NWO CABAL
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44 views • December 13, 2021
UK GUY TELLS YOU THE TRUTH THAT MANY ARE NOW WAKING UP TO - https://www.brighteon.com/a885f22c-5649-4b2a-b159-e0d624b1dd2b
1200 DEAD FROM THE MRNA VAXX IN THE FIRST 90 DAYS! - https://www.brighteon.com/bd1512a6-7bc7-4b8e-b470-b5c2ef3ac318
AFRICA - KNOWS THE TRUTH ABOUT THE WORLD BANK AND ITS CABAL PUPPETS - https://www.brighteon.com/6449f3c7-640b-4e87-be67-6c5cf890e979
1200 DEAD FROM THE MRNA VAXX IN THE FIRST 90 DAYS! - https://www.brighteon.com/bd1512a6-7bc7-4b8e-b470-b5c2ef3ac318
AFRICA - KNOWS THE TRUTH ABOUT THE WORLD BANK AND ITS CABAL PUPPETS - https://www.brighteon.com/6449f3c7-640b-4e87-be67-6c5cf890e979
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