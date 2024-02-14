2024-2-13 what are the symbols of Yahuah

Num 15:37 And the LORD spake unto Moses, saying,

Num 15:38 Speak unto the children of Israel, and bid them that they make them fringes in the borders of their garments throughout their generations, and that they put upon the fringe of the borders a ribband of blue:

Num 15:39 And it shall be unto you for a fringe, that ye may look upon it, and remember all the commandments of the LORD, and do them; and that ye seek not after your own heart and your own eyes, after which ye use to go a whoring:

Num 15:40 That ye may remember, and do all my commandments, and be holy unto your God.

Num 15:41 I am the LORD your God, which brought you out of the land of Egypt, to be your God: I am the LORD your God.





some other things coming to mind...

~the circumcision of the heart

~the baptism by fire

~their testimony

~the blood of christ

~denial of self

~our own choosing to pick up our cross

~being surnamed with our new name

~genuine faith!

~they who remember and keep sabbath day

~they who appear before God in all the appointed times

~they who sound the shofar over their offerings







~for males, our circumcision on the 8th day

~I'm not finding an overtly outward command for a woman to wear a head covering, but I believe that it was taught that the glory of the woman is her hair, and that it was open why she was unmarried, and once she became married, she covered it while in public to remain modest and as a sign to other people; but that she was free to have it down at home, for the pleasure and her husband. The woman is beautiful, and who can resist the flip of the hair and the neck and that stare? So, I would suppose, in modesty, putting it up reminds her while she is out, and that she reserve that pleasure in the presence of her husband. (just my musings at the moment). I only see one place that speaks about it in numbers 5, but this is really not in reference to a command, but would allude that this was custom. (I need to look into this. I'm not a woman, so I have never considered it until today.) Praise God, more to learn.



