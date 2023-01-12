❓ Is It Jesus Part 5 - Escape From Babylon - Son Of Perdition Part 1

What’s In A Name? What about the name: “Jesus”? It’s like the saying goes: “A rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” Or, must you call it a “Rose” for it to retain the flowers beauty and aroma? So if someone says they believe in Jesus, are they automatically to be considered a brother or sister in Christ? As we have learned, there are false brethren and false teachers, etc. Is the name “Jesus” enough to accurately identify whom they are talking about? The “Sacred Name Movement” declares that you must focus on perfect pronunciation of the correct name to receive salvation. Moreover, if you can correctly pronounce the supposed correct name, can you still be lost? If it’s just saying: “I believe in Jesus” that matters, because they say a name, then what about all those people in different countries? They don’t call Him “Jesus” in their native tongue, so would they be lost because they didn’t get the word right? Conversely, if all you have to do is get the name right, then you are saved- just because you say the “name”, and not because of your relationship with the person you claim to believe in? Then how does that make you any better than Satan? As the Bible says, even the devil believes and trembles at His name. Christians must understand that Biblically speaking, names are titles with authority and honor bestowed upon them based upon the one who gives the name. They have deeper meaning beyond the mere combinations of letters. Without this second layer of meaning, the name is void of any and all power. So, when we say the name “Jesus”, it is more important to focus on Who it represents and the second layer of meaning. For you can not accurately refer to anyone without the context of the relationship between the two parties. For example: if I say “Bob is my friend”, well, what “Bob” are you talking about? There are hundreds of thousands of “Bobs” in the world. Even if I randomly point at a Bob and say, “I know that one.” Would that Bob claim to know me? Very unlikely! Therefore, there must be a relationship at the core of the claim of the Name Jesus. Do you know Him? Does He know you? If it’s a “Yes” and it the Jesus of the Bible, this activates the deep meaning of His name: the second layer of power and honor given to Him by God! Then, extending to the believer all the benefits of the relationship- forgiveness, salvation, and a way to our Heavenly Father. #SonOfPerdition #Satan #Prophecy #BibleStudy #Jesus



