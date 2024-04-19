Horrible! How Ukrainian FPV Drones Blow Up Russia's Most Advanced T-90M Tanks Near Avdiivka

US Military News
Apr 16, 2024
Today, we're diving into a fascinating topic: how Ukrainian drones are changing the battlefield, specifically by targeting and destroying Russia's most advanced operational tank, the T-90. A
New footage shared by Ukraine's Ministry of Defense appears to show the destruction of an advanced Russian T-90 tank in a drone attack. The strike occurred near the eastern town of Avdiivka, where Ukrainian forces used a drone to precisely target and destroy. Ukrainian Defense Ministry stated, That's a firework! An FPV drone destroyed a Russian T-90 tank worth $4.5 million.
For customers who want to become our memberships, you can click this link: / @usmn
For those who are already subscribers, you can still enjoy our content as usual. Thank You
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MbwhuWHcKsw
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.