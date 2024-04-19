Create New Account
Horrible! How Ukrainian FPV Drones Blow Up Russia's Most Advanced T-90M Tanks Near Avdiivka
US Military News


Apr 16, 2024


Today, we're diving into a fascinating topic: how Ukrainian drones are changing the battlefield, specifically by targeting and destroying Russia's most advanced operational tank, the T-90. A


New footage shared by Ukraine's Ministry of Defense appears to show the destruction of an advanced Russian T-90 tank in a drone attack. The strike occurred near the eastern town of Avdiivka, where Ukrainian forces used a drone to precisely target and destroy. Ukrainian Defense Ministry stated, That's a firework! An FPV drone destroyed a Russian T-90 tank worth $4.5 million.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MbwhuWHcKsw

