Horrible! How Ukrainian FPV Drones Blow Up Russia's Most Advanced T-90M Tanks Near Avdiivka

Today, we're diving into a fascinating topic: how Ukrainian drones are changing the battlefield, specifically by targeting and destroying Russia's most advanced operational tank, the T-90. A





New footage shared by Ukraine's Ministry of Defense appears to show the destruction of an advanced Russian T-90 tank in a drone attack. The strike occurred near the eastern town of Avdiivka, where Ukrainian forces used a drone to precisely target and destroy. Ukrainian Defense Ministry stated, That's a firework! An FPV drone destroyed a Russian T-90 tank worth $4.5 million.





