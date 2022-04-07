Navy SEAL describes Hostage Rescue and Hand-to-Hand Combat with Taliban

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Inspired by films and literature during his youth, Edward C. Byers Jr. aspired to become an elite soldier in the United States military. After a deployment with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit in 1999, Byers was accepted to attend Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL training. He graduated with BUD/S Class 242 and fulfilled his dream of becoming a Navy SEAL.
On December 8, 2012, Byers was part of a hostage rescue mission involving an American Physician being held captive by the Taliban. After a difficult hike to the target, Byers' SEAL team reached the compound where they believed Dr. Dilip Joseph was being held.
Following closely behind Petty Officer 1st Class Nicolas Checque, Byers entered the compound, shooting dead an armed Taliban fighter and engaging others in fierce hand-to-hand combat. During the firefight Byers would use his body to shield the Dr. Joseph from enemy fire.
After the successful rescue of Dr. Joseph, Byers noticed Nicolas Checque had been wounded during the firefight and attempted to resuscitate him, but Checque would eventually succumb to his wounds. Nicolas Checque was posthumously awarded the Navy Cross for his actions.
For his actions Edward Byers was awarded the Medal of Honor on February 29, 2016.
Learn more about the American Veterans Center: http://www.americanveteranscenter.org/