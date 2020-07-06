UN Warns Of Coming '5 Year Depression' If Their Leadership Isn't Followed

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The Secretary-General of the UN lays out two possibilities to get through the pandemic: either accept UN leadership today or go through a five-year global depression and then accept their leadership as the “new normal”. Either way, it’s the same outcome. ⁃ Technocracy News & Trends Editor, Patrick Wood-
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