"Early US 2026 Job Market Expectations"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Many economic experts are predicting that 2026 will be year of layoffs, unemployment, and continuing AI technology replacing workers in the U.S.. A recent national survey showed roughly 60% of U.S. companies expect to cut staff this year. Layoffs are mostly happening through AI financing, and a rising abuse by companies by the H-1B visa worker system.