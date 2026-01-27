BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
"Early US 2026 Job Market Expectations"
Hal Graves
Hal Graves
25 views • 2 days ago

Many economic experts are predicting that 2026 will be year of layoffs, unemployment, and continuing AI technology replacing workers in the U.S..  A recent national survey showed roughly 60% of U.S. companies expect to cut staff this year.  Layoffs are mostly happening through AI financing, and a rising abuse by companies by the H-1B visa worker system. 

