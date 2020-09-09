What On Earth Is Happening - Episode #215

Date: 2019-07-14Topics: Topics: Our Entire Society Is One Big Satanic Ritual Part II, Pre-requisites, Modern society as a Death-Cult, The Order Of Death, The Cult Of The Black Sun, the term "Illuminati" as a tragically wrong misnomer, Poisoning of the human biological system through the air, water and food, Pollution from oil-base combustion engines, Stratospheric Aerosol Geoengineering (SAG) Stratospheric Aerosol Injections (SAI), Geoengineering, Operation Cloverleaf, Chemtrails vs. Contrails, Alkalization of soil destroys the ability to grow high-nutrient food, Scientific Methodology and the Trivium and Quadrivium, "Negative Knowledge," Plasmification of Earth's atmosphere, Dr. Nick Begich, Thomas Bearden, Action-At-A-Distance Weaponry, Scalar Interfereomentry, Clifford Carnicom, Fluoride in our drinking water, Fluoride Poisoning, benefits of Distilled Water and Structured Water, Reverse Osmosis, Toxins in our food, "Natural Cures" book by Kevin Trudeau, Making people sick through food and drugs so they can’t think clearly or resist, Poisoning human beings through Vaccines, Modern human diseases caused by Vaccination, Autism is a spectrum of Vaccine Damage and not a disease, the Death-Cult of our modern Medical System, Dr. Russell Blaylock, War as an endless Mass Human Satanic Sacrifice Ritual, Glorification of War in video games, Freedom is inherent to Creation and is NEVER provided by soldiers, False Flag Events as Mass Human Satanic Sacrifice Rituals, False Flag events vs. Hoax Flag events, the Hegelian Dialectic, "Shadow Ring" documentary, the 9-11 False Flag Human Sacrifice Ritual, World Trade Center Building 7, 7-7 in London as a False Flag Sacrifice Ritual, the Dark Occult Mind Controllers, Social Engineering, the Mass Slaughter of Animals a Perpetual Satanic Sacrifice Ritual, the Interference Theory of Human Origins, Abortion as a Perpetual Satanic Sacrifice Ritual, Righteous Physical Rebellion is ALWAYS an option if a Revolution in Consciousness fails, Rampant Pedophilia in human society, our Prison Society, 2.3 million Americans are incarcerated in prisons, 90% of incarcerated Americans are caged for non-violent "crimes," Prohibition is Slavery, Taxation is Slavery, the Gramsci Plan of the "Long March through the Cultural Institutions," our Money-Worshiping Society, the Dark Occult's "God" named Baal/Bel/Bil/Bull (B-L variants), our Me-Me-Me Self-Centered and Self-Obsessed Society as Mini-Me Satanism.Mark Passio's web site:Donate directly:Donation Gifts:Social Media: