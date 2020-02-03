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Keep Taking Action - No Matter What It Looks Like
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14 views • February 03, 2020
Make the decision each day to Keep Taking Action towards your vision and dreams! This video gives you three things to keep doing as you move forward:
1. Know You are not alone, God is with you,
2. Trust in God and Stop Doing Things in Your Own strength and,
3 Stop Looking at the Action of Others.
Web: www.cysassone.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chrisysassone
Instagram: @cysinternational
Twitter: @cysassone
Credits:
Music: https://www.bensound.com
Pictures: All Photos by Unsplash - complete list of creators at end of video
1. Know You are not alone, God is with you,
2. Trust in God and Stop Doing Things in Your Own strength and,
3 Stop Looking at the Action of Others.
Web: www.cysassone.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chrisysassone
Instagram: @cysinternational
Twitter: @cysassone
Credits:
Music: https://www.bensound.com
Pictures: All Photos by Unsplash - complete list of creators at end of video
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