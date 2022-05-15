VAX Induced AIDS Cases in the Military: DOD Reports 500% increase in HIV in 2021

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U.S MILITARY NOW BEING TESTED FOR AIDS
Attorney Todd Callender
They put 3 HIV proteins in these shots and gave the world vaccine induced AIDS
The DOD database reports a 500% increase in HIV in 2021
Pfizer and Moderna were studied under mass spectrometry which revealed luciferase was a key component of both products making it impossible for soldiers to fake their vaccine status.
see full interview at https://www.brighteon.com/aa3e0061-373c-42e4-bd7c-d562cf3cc94f