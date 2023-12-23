"How To Debunk Wrong Doctrine" SO EASY! Jews and Christians - Gene Kim

Visit http://www.getblessedforever.com/

1st Cor 12 and Hebrews 13, God is still the same but his dealings are different. Two distinctions to recognize: Jews (Physical Nation) and Christians (Spiritual Nation), dispensationalism.



Go to link above to visit our real Bible believers website with in depth webpages including: Bible Versions, Bible Codes and Scripture Numerics, Spiritual Circumcision, Deliverance , The Rapture , Earning Eternal Rewards, How to Interpret The Bible, and much more.