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How To Make Solid Rocket Fuel
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52 views • November 18, 2019
!!!DANGER!!! Want to know how to make a cheap and easy rocket fuel? Watch this video and I'll show you how. I use two main ingredients. Both are very common earth elements.
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Sulfer Powder
https://amzn.to/35a2a6h
Zinc Dust
https://amzn.to/2NPEfmy
Fuse Cord
https://amzn.to/33Rp9CQ
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