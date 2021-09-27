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16 Low or No-Cost Strategies for Easing Your Anxiety and Depression
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41 views • September 27, 2021
“It ends up coming down to this: there are certain things that make us worse, emotionally and physically, and certain things that make us better, emotionally and physically; they go together, and they are consistent over time,” says Carrie Wrigley.
Tune in to learn more about Wrigley’s perspective and discover:
The #1 thing that doesn’t work for combating anxiety and depression
Why cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) might not be the first place to start for those struggling with their mental health
Whether we were born with innate skills for overcoming anxiety and depression
Carrie Wrigley has been a clinical social worker for over three decades, and has been teaching classes on coping with anxiety and depression for over two decades. She’s also the author of Your Happiness Toolkit: 16 Strategies for Overcoming Depression, and Building a Joyful, Fulfilling Life, and Your Happiness Toolkit Workbook, both of which include the strategies Wrigley has found most helpful over the course of her personal and professional life.
At little to no cost, the strategies in these books are practical and straightforward, and have proven successful for countless people who struggle with mental and overall health.
Action, feeling, positivity, learning, and creativity: according to Wrigley, these are the five easiest strategies for us to adopt, because they already exist within us—even if it doesn't seem like it. She discusses each in detail, and also touches on the more complex strategies that should come later in the process of healing.
Press play to hear the full conversation, search for her books anywhere online, and visit https://carriewrigley.com/ for more information and resources.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
Tune in to learn more about Wrigley’s perspective and discover:
The #1 thing that doesn’t work for combating anxiety and depression
Why cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) might not be the first place to start for those struggling with their mental health
Whether we were born with innate skills for overcoming anxiety and depression
Carrie Wrigley has been a clinical social worker for over three decades, and has been teaching classes on coping with anxiety and depression for over two decades. She’s also the author of Your Happiness Toolkit: 16 Strategies for Overcoming Depression, and Building a Joyful, Fulfilling Life, and Your Happiness Toolkit Workbook, both of which include the strategies Wrigley has found most helpful over the course of her personal and professional life.
At little to no cost, the strategies in these books are practical and straightforward, and have proven successful for countless people who struggle with mental and overall health.
Action, feeling, positivity, learning, and creativity: according to Wrigley, these are the five easiest strategies for us to adopt, because they already exist within us—even if it doesn't seem like it. She discusses each in detail, and also touches on the more complex strategies that should come later in the process of healing.
Press play to hear the full conversation, search for her books anywhere online, and visit https://carriewrigley.com/ for more information and resources.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
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