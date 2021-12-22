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Covid, flu and vaccines sicknesses and death connected to 5G electromagnetic
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329 views • December 22, 2021
There are many electromagnetic low frequency vibrations below 5G and other frequencies within the WiFi ranges they can use to target individuals.
The 5G for the vaxxed is required for the Grathene Oxide to cause an Electroporation in blood cells for an uptake of Sympathy DNA and Hybridization through the messengerRNA.
The Grathene Oxide also Highjacks the Natural Magnetic Pineal Gland Function resonating with the Earth's 783htz Schumann Resonance for Quantum Entanglement with Artificial intelligence through CERN and the D-Wave Quantum Computer (1&2) and creating an Exoskeleton over the Vagus Nerve for complete Dominance over the Nervous System through Elon Musk's Neurolink Starlink Satellites Global Surveillance Cloud-data Tracking System.
The 5G for the vaxxed is required for the Grathene Oxide to cause an Electroporation in blood cells for an uptake of Sympathy DNA and Hybridization through the messengerRNA.
The Grathene Oxide also Highjacks the Natural Magnetic Pineal Gland Function resonating with the Earth's 783htz Schumann Resonance for Quantum Entanglement with Artificial intelligence through CERN and the D-Wave Quantum Computer (1&2) and creating an Exoskeleton over the Vagus Nerve for complete Dominance over the Nervous System through Elon Musk's Neurolink Starlink Satellites Global Surveillance Cloud-data Tracking System.
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