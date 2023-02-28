Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Just say No...
70 views
channel image
Stand Up for Truth
Published Yesterday |

Aisling O’Loughlin will be speaking to primary school teacher, Barra De Róiste about the on-going difficulties that children are facing in the classroom regarding mask mandates, the action that teachers have initiated in an attempt to halt the vaccine rollout for 5 to 11 year olds. They’ll also be discussing Barra’s involvement in the annual turning of the Sovereign Seal which takes place on the 21st of January.

There will also be an exclusive first look at a new short film about Irish teachers and children talking about masks and vaccines.

This video by the Irish Inquiry was removed by YouTube. Re-uploaded here to share the message.

Keywords
nojustsay

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket