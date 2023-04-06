Revelation Ch. 18 Fallen is Babylon the Great (Catholic Apocalypse Part 12)

Dr. Taylor Marshall
Nov 10, 2016
Dr. Taylor Marshall goes line by line through Chapter 18 of the Book of Revelation describing the apocalyptic language as fulfilled in the Roman destruction of Jerusalem in AD 70. He gives special attention to the liturgical and quasi-sacramental place of Jerusalem and how the city became a liturgical prostitute – in the words of Saint John. If you like history and Scripture, please listen.
This podcast is brought to you by the New Saint Thomas Institute. Discover online Catholic classes and earn your certificate in Catholic theology at the New Saint Thomas Institute. To register for online Catholic classes please visit http://newsaintthomas.com.
To subscribe to the Taylor Marshall Show or download an audio version of this podcast please go to https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dr-taylor-marshall-podcast/id689871918?mt=2
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-_Y0W15LesY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.