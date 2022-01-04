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Ep# 160 Happy New Year, More FEAR!! 2022
Crusty Canuck
Crusty Canuck
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10 views • January 04, 2022
My Rant and rave on how 2022 is NOT turning into a Happy Year based on more restrictions, closures and Remote Learning.

#TheCrustyCanuckPodcast,#OmicronVariant,#NoMoreLockdowns



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Sources:

Trudeau Calling Un Vaccinated "Racist " and "Misogynist": Trudeau calls the unvaccinated racist and misogynistic extremists - The Western Standard (westernstandardonline.com)



From Toronto Sun, Senior CBC Producer leaves CBC: Trudeau calls the unvaccinated racist and misogynistic extremists - The Western Standard (westernstandardonline.com)



From Rebel News, Mr. Artur Pawlowski being arrested: https://youtu.be/xzE9dD5L2nU





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