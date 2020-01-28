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Professor Paul Connett - Your Toxic Tap Water
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87 views • January 28, 2020
Professor Paul Connett - Your Toxic Tap Water
Uploaded on January 28 2020 - Infowars archive material from December 6 2010
Dr. Paul Connett, Professor of Chemistry at St. Lawrence University in New York, gives a damning interview on the history of water fluoridation, the collusion of major industries to put certified toxic waste into your drinking water, and why government health authorities refuse to conduct scientific studies into the dangers of fluoridation. After watching this video, you will never look at tap water the same way again.

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alex jonesinfowarsinterviewtoxicfluoridenew yorktap waterdoctorchemistryfertilizerprofessorscientificwastefluoridationpaul connettbone cancerlawrence universitycollusion industriesgovernment healthsulfuric acidhydrogen fluoridesilicon tetrafluoridefluorosishexafluorosilicic acidbiochemist
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