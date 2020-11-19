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Noah and Lot
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26 views • November 19, 2020
The cities of Sodom and Gomorrah are infamous for committing terrible sins, and God destroyed them terribly because of it. Most agree that the people in those cities were guilty of sexual sins, mingling with fallen angels, and other things which are described in the book of Enoch. But if God really destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah because of these things, why doesn't Jesus mention them? Do you know what Jesus DID say about Sodom and Gomorrah, and the sins of the last days? This short Christian cartoon explains.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Song: Surreptitious
Artist: Tanner Helland
License: CC-BY-3.0
Song: We Built This City MIDI
Artist: www.lake.org
License: Creative Commons
Song: Duo Op.34 No.2
Artist: www.classicalguitarmidi.com
Song: Polonaise Op.2 No.2
Artist: www.classicalguitarmidi.com
Song: Grand Duo Op.10
Artist: www.classicalguitarmidi.com
Song: Rock MIDI
Artist: www.partnersinrhyme.com/midi
License: Creative Commons
Song: Classical
Artist: www.partnersinrhyme.com/midi
License: Creative Commons
Song: Money (Pink Floyd)
Artist: www.midiworld.com
*All images are from Nexon and www.bandstory.com
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Song: Surreptitious
Artist: Tanner Helland
License: CC-BY-3.0
Song: We Built This City MIDI
Artist: www.lake.org
License: Creative Commons
Song: Duo Op.34 No.2
Artist: www.classicalguitarmidi.com
Song: Polonaise Op.2 No.2
Artist: www.classicalguitarmidi.com
Song: Grand Duo Op.10
Artist: www.classicalguitarmidi.com
Song: Rock MIDI
Artist: www.partnersinrhyme.com/midi
License: Creative Commons
Song: Classical
Artist: www.partnersinrhyme.com/midi
License: Creative Commons
Song: Money (Pink Floyd)
Artist: www.midiworld.com
*All images are from Nexon and www.bandstory.com
Keywords
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