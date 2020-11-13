Solutions: Agorist.Market

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=38434
James Corbett talks to Mike Swatek about Agorist.Market, a simple site for agorists business owners to list their businesses and agorists in general to purchase outside of the fiat money / banking control grid. We talk about the #BlackMarketFriday campaign and how people can use the site.