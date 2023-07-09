7/8/2023 【Nicole on War Room with @stevebannon】Nicole: Janet Yellen's visit to Communist China reminds people of Henry Kissinger's visit in the 1970s, which opened the floodgates of evil communism, and Yellen's trip seems to have opened another Pandora's box!
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
7/8/2023 【妮可做客班农战斗室】妮可: 耶伦此次访华让人想起了70年代基辛格对中共国的访问。基辛格的那次访问打开了邪恶共产主义泛滥的闸门，而耶伦此行似乎又一次打开了潘多拉的盒子！
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
