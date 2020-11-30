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Patrick Burn CEO of Overstock lays out voter machine fraud
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63 views • November 30, 2020
This tech expert and life long libertarian' that never votes for GOP or Democrats lays out the facts of the Voter Machine rigging on a wide scale, how it's done, the access via the software, and how it was done in key counties to swing the results in each key battel ground state.
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