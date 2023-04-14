Welcome To Proverbs Club.Honest Versus Dishonest Proceeds.
Proverbs 13:11 (NIV).
11) Dishonest money dwindles away,
but whoever gathers money little by little makes it grow.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Ill-gotten gain is destined to vanish.
Honest earnings accumulate over time.
https://pc1.tiny.us/ywaavkx9
#dishonest #money #dwindles #away #whoever #gathers #money #little #makes #grow
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.