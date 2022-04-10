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What will be your choice? Outpouring of blessings or love.
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12 views • April 10, 2022
Prophetic word, given April the 9th 2022 around 8:30pm.
It speaks about our choice, if we want the outpouring of blessings or love.
What are we gonna do with it?
Scriptures:
Genesis 7:16
Isaiah 40:7-8/ 1 Peter 1:24
Mark 4:5-5,16-17
Psalm 6:6, 69:3
Ezekiel 11:19, 36:26
Matthew 9:37-38/ Luke 10:2
Matthew 24:31/ Mark 13:27
Mark 12:41-44/ Luke 21:1-4
Matthew 13:38-43,50/ 24:36-51
Isaiah 25:8/ Revelation 7:17; 21:4
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-04-09-what-is-your-choice/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
It speaks about our choice, if we want the outpouring of blessings or love.
What are we gonna do with it?
Scriptures:
Genesis 7:16
Isaiah 40:7-8/ 1 Peter 1:24
Mark 4:5-5,16-17
Psalm 6:6, 69:3
Ezekiel 11:19, 36:26
Matthew 9:37-38/ Luke 10:2
Matthew 24:31/ Mark 13:27
Mark 12:41-44/ Luke 21:1-4
Matthew 13:38-43,50/ 24:36-51
Isaiah 25:8/ Revelation 7:17; 21:4
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-04-09-what-is-your-choice/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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