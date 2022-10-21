Russiak Ukraine Updates
October 20, 2022
𝑻𝒐𝒅𝒂𝒚 𝒐𝒏 𝑹𝒖𝒔𝒔𝒊𝒂𝒏 𝑻𝑽: 𝑼𝒌𝒓𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒆 𝒉𝒂𝒔 𝒂 𝒏𝒖𝒄𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒓 𝒃𝒐𝒎𝒃 𝒑𝒓𝒊𝒎𝒆𝒅 𝒊𝒏 𝑴𝒚𝒌𝒐𝒍𝒂𝒊𝒗 𝒘𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒉 𝒊𝒕 𝒘𝒊𝒍𝒍 𝒅𝒆𝒕𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒕𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒏 𝒃𝒍𝒂𝒎𝒆 𝒐𝒏 𝑹𝒖𝒔𝒔𝒊𝒂.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1owi05-102293285.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.