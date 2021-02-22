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Συνέντευξη Μητρ. Μόρφου Νεοφύτου στὸ κανάλι "Τὸ Στέκι", Σύνδεσμος Νέων, Ἱ. Ἀ. Ἀθηνῶν (18.02.2021)
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201 views • February 22, 2021
Ἡ συνέντευξη παραχωρήθηκε ἀπὸ τὸν Μητροπολίτη Μόρφου κ. Νεόφυτο στὸ Νεανικὸ Ἐκκλησιαστικὸ Ραδιόφωνο «Steki on air», τοῦ Ἱδρύματος Νεότητας τῆς Ἱερᾶς Ἀρχιεπισκοπῆς Ἀθηνῶν ποὺ ὑπάγεται στὸν ἱερὸ ναὸ τῶν Ἁγίων Ἀναργύρων Ἡλιουπόλεως στὶς 18 Φεβρουαρίου, 2021.
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