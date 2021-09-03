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Shemitah Next Week! Financial Collapse Imminent? 9/3/2021
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1361 views • September 03, 2021
Drawn by Force Ep 2 - Sept 3, 2021. The Shemitah 7 year cycle is about to happen next week. Also it is Feast of Trumpets as well as the Hebrew New Year 5782...all next week! As history shows us about Shemitahs, it could be a crazy 2021-2022 financially. Possibly a dollar crash, cashless, digital dollar appears, GLOBAL CURRENCY RESET? I hope all of you are prepared. Financially, physically and spiritually (believe in Jesus Christ as your Savior is the first step if you have not.)
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