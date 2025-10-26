TARTARIA Explained! pt7 : Classical Art, Petrifaction, Melted buildings

Have we been lied to when it comes to the Renaissance movement and many of the most famous artists of history? Is there a cover-up going on in order to hide that these artworks belonged to an old-world artistic society? Perhaps there is a secret technique or technology that we were never told about such as an advanced carving tool, the ability to soften stone for easy manipulation, and or the process of Petrifaction. In this episode, we go over the legends and myths of Man being turned into stone that allude to there being some type of stone conversion technology possessed by the Ancients.

Did they get this knowledge thru observing some type of natural phenomena or cataclysmic event that turned most of the old world into mountains? There are countless accounts referring to cataclysms of fire, one of the most famous being the Greek myth of Phaeton as told in Plato's Timaeus.





If you would like to DONATE:

• https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=5SDD3MJSNL3GG





Come Join the Discord, Chat, Share, and become a Researcher!:

• https://discord.com/invite/wJ2GGbJtmz





Tartaria pt1 : • TARTARIA Explained! pt1: The Irish Connection https://youtu.be/wBxA9BJFlqk

Tartaria pt2 : • TARTARIA Explained! pt2: Phoenician Archit... https://youtu.be/79_2SqfVH_U

Tartaria pt3 : • TARTARIA Explained! pt3/WHITE BALDING GIAN... https://youtu.be/3rplmGWiPYY

Tartaria pt4: • TARTARIA Explained! pt4/ ANCIENT EMF TECHN... https://youtu.be/ZppsjioUANM

Tartaria pt5: • TARTARIA Explained! pt5: Air Travel, Oil O... https://youtu.be/NH0lc_ScnzI

Tartaria pt6: • TARTARIA Explained! Pt6- Subterranean netw... https://youtu.be/rmygOvuKXlQ





Tartaria Playlist: • TARTARIA Explained! pt1: The Irish Connection





Videos mentioned:

• Revealing God's Treasure - Sodom & Gomorra... https://youtu.be/oG3QsisQrkc

• 1000 Abandoned Cars Found in Cave Mysterio... https://youtu.be/IdvcJ1yXtLU





Hey guys come and follow my Backup account I'm going to start posting stuff there too

• https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTiFdZddmZqY_nGgEIEoTlg





https://www.mindunveiled.com/

• https://www.instagram.com/mindunveiled/





Shared from and subscribe to:

Mind Unveiled

https://www.youtube.com/@MindUnveiled



