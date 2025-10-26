BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TARTARIA Explained! pt7 : Classical Art, Petrifaction, Melted buildings
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5175 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
146 views • 20 hours ago

Have we been lied to when it comes to the Renaissance movement and many of the most famous artists of history? Is there a cover-up going on in order to hide that these artworks belonged to an old-world artistic society? Perhaps there is a secret technique or technology that we were never told about such as an advanced carving tool, the ability to soften stone for easy manipulation, and or the process of Petrifaction. In this episode, we go over the legends and myths of Man being turned into stone that allude to there being some type of stone conversion technology possessed by the Ancients.

Did they get this knowledge thru observing some type of natural phenomena or cataclysmic event that turned most of the old world into mountains? There are countless accounts referring to cataclysms of fire, one of the most famous being the Greek myth of Phaeton as told in Plato's Timaeus.


If you would like to DONATE:

  • https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=5SDD3MJSNL3GG


Come Join the Discord, Chat, Share, and become a Researcher!:

  • https://discord.com/invite/wJ2GGbJtmz


Tartaria pt1 : • TARTARIA Explained! pt1: The Irish Connection https://youtu.be/wBxA9BJFlqk

Tartaria pt2 : • TARTARIA Explained! pt2: Phoenician Archit... https://youtu.be/79_2SqfVH_U

Tartaria pt3 : • TARTARIA Explained! pt3/WHITE BALDING GIAN... https://youtu.be/3rplmGWiPYY

Tartaria pt4: • TARTARIA Explained! pt4/ ANCIENT EMF TECHN... https://youtu.be/ZppsjioUANM

Tartaria pt5: • TARTARIA Explained! pt5: Air Travel, Oil O... https://youtu.be/NH0lc_ScnzI

Tartaria pt6: • TARTARIA Explained! Pt6- Subterranean netw... https://youtu.be/rmygOvuKXlQ


Tartaria Playlist: • TARTARIA Explained! pt1: The Irish Connection


Videos mentioned:

   • Revealing God's Treasure - Sodom & Gomorra... https://youtu.be/oG3QsisQrkc

   • 1000 Abandoned Cars Found in Cave Mysterio... https://youtu.be/IdvcJ1yXtLU


Hey guys come and follow my Backup account I'm going to start posting stuff there too

   • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTiFdZddmZqY_nGgEIEoTlg


https://www.mindunveiled.com/

   • https://www.instagram.com/mindunveiled/


Shared from and subscribe to:

Mind Unveiled

https://www.youtube.com/@MindUnveiled


Keywords
real scienceeducationtruthhidden historytartariahidden technology
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy