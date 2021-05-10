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Color of Crime
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81 views • May 10, 2021
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Jared Taylor of American Renaissance presents the 2016 edition of the classic report, "The Color of Crime." Taylor cites government statistics to show that there is no evidence of systemic bias in policing or in the justice system. The facts leave no doubt that people of different races commit crime at sharply different rates, and that interracial violence is overwhelmingly black-on-white.
First posted to YouTube on March 18, 2016. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance presents the 2016 edition of the classic report, "The Color of Crime." Taylor cites government statistics to show that there is no evidence of systemic bias in policing or in the justice system. The facts leave no doubt that people of different races commit crime at sharply different rates, and that interracial violence is overwhelmingly black-on-white.
First posted to YouTube on March 18, 2016. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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