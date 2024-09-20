UNITED NATIONS: Summit Of The Future-NOW THE END BEGINS-SEPT 20 2024

The Summit of the Future (22-23 Sep.) will produce an inter-governmentally negotiated, action-oriented Pact for the Future with chapters on Sustainable development and financing for development; International peace and security; Science, technology and innovation and digital cooperation; Youth and future generations; and Transforming global governance. Now, if you read and believe your King James Bible, then you know what I just told you. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, the United Nations General Assembly was birthed in the immediate aftermath of WWII, and their mission statement is to prevent future wars, and provide peace, safety and freedom for all the peoples of the world. Why, they even have Isaiah 2:4 and Micah 4:3 proudly on display to let the world know they want peace, peace peace!! But the Bible says there is no peace to the wicked, and the United Nations is as wicked as they come. This weekend they are holding their Summit of the Future, and they will be talking about the coming New World Order they are helping to bring in. Their web site says “This once-in-a-generation opportunity serves as a moment to mend eroded trust and demonstrate that international cooperation can effectively achieve agreed goals and tackle emerging threats and opportunities.” Lol to the “mend eroded trust”, as it is themselves that have eroded it. They go on to say “The Summit will also produce a global digital compact and a declaration on future generations (Resolution 76/307) that will be annexed to the Pact.” Today we show you their plan for our future, and it will shock you to your core. We will also give you the latest updates on the war between Israel and Hamas, as well as the new front that h as broken out with Hezbollah in Lebanon.



