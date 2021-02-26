© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Flying Syringes Gates Wants Mosquitoes To Inject You With Vaccines
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
236 views • February 26, 2021
Flying Syringes is a phrase that is used to refer to a proposed project funded by Bill Gates to create genetically modified mosquitoes that inject vaccines into people when they bite them.
https://greatgameindia.com/flying-syringes-bill-gates-mosquitoes-vaccines/
https://greatgameindia.com/flying-syringes-bill-gates-mosquitoes-vaccines/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.