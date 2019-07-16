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Buzzfeed Threatens To Doxx Meme Maker Carpe Donktum
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7 views • July 16, 2019
Buzzfeed contacted Carpe Donktum in order to "confirm" his actual identity. Carpe joins Owen to explain why he uses a moniker and just how physically dangerous it can be to support President Trump.
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