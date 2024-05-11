This is What jEEWs and American Tax Dollars are Doing to the Children in Palestine!





A little Palestinian boy's intestines are out of his body and is being operated on while still conscious.





PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!





WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.





FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f





FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)





CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, Gaza, Palestine, Israel, Jews, genocide, massacre, holocaust, airstrike, extremists, radicalism, terrorists, terrorism, Talmud, Fundamentalism, Jewish,