Covid-Vax is Micro-Parasite? DIY Parasite Protocol Details. Merritt-Cowan-Kingston

Details on the synthetic micro-parasite and what you can do to protect yourself.

DrLeeMerritt.com | DrTomCowan.com | KarenKingston.net

HOME GUIDE PARASITE PROTOCOL PRINTABLE PDF https://drleemerritt.com/uploads/PARASITES.pdf

SOURCES - FULL SHOWS:

Parasites--a New Paradigm, Dr. Lee Merritt, Oct 2022 https://rumble.com/v1owcgh-parasites-a-new-paradigm.html

The Contagion Myth - Session 1 Dr. Tom Cowan

https://rumble.com/vurkqf-contagion-myth-session-1-dr.-tom-cowan-2021-08-13.html

BIOGRAPHIES:

Lee Merritt MD at DrLeeMerritt.com "has been in the private practice of Orthopaedic and Spinal Surgery since 1995, has served on the Board of the Arizona Medical Association, and is past president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. She has had a long interest in wellness and fitness, and has been Fellowship Certified by the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine. Dr. Merritt served 9 years as a Navy physician and surgeon before returning to Rochester, where she was the only woman to be appointed as the Louis A. Goldstein Fellow of Spinal Surgery. At age 63 she won a female bodybuilding championship in Physique class - with a lot of help from her friends and patience of her family. In her spare time, Dr. Merritt raises chickens and gardens." ~ www.DrLeeMerritt.com

Tom S. Cowan, MD, at DrTomCowan.com, "graduated Summa Cum Laud 1977 from Duke University in biology. Dr Cowan has a medical degree from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine in 1984 with a residency in Family Practice at Johnson City Hospital in Johnson City, New York and practiced as both an emergency medicine and general medicine physician. Prior to his medical degree he served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Swaziland, Africa, from 1977 to 1980. In Swaziland he encountered Nutrition and Physical Degeneration by Weston A. Price, as well as writings by Rudolf Steiner on biodynamic agriculture. From 1985 until 2019 Dr. Cowan had a general medical practice, first in upstate New York, then 17 years in Peterborough, N.H., and then 17 years in San Francisco until his recent retirement. He formerly served as vice president of the Physicians Association for Anthroposophical Medicine and was a founding board member of the Weston A. Price Foundation. He continues to serve as vice president. Dr. Cowan gives countless lectures and workshops throughout the U.S. on a variety of subjects in health and medicine. He has authored over five books." ~ www.DrTomCowan.com

Karen Kingston at KarenKingston.net, "is an expert business analyst and strategic marketer in the biotech industry. She has over 25 years of experience in marketing, business development and strategic consulting. Kingston is an incredibly insightful contributor to discussion forums and news media on the biological effects of the COVID-19 gene editing injections. Her clients have ranged from start-ups to Fortune 500 leaders, including Allergan, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. Karen has an integral role in informing US and global citizens about the biological effects of the EUA COVID-19 injections. She presents her extensive scientific and legal research, through annotated presentations, emails, and articles, and personal media appearances. Her content is cited directly from the FDA, NIH, CDC, HHS, USPTO and other government websites." ~ KarenKingston.net