Carbon Tax Credits Based on Rationing

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Blessings to you all!
In this discussion we get into the reasoning behind the carbon tax credit system now that the energy shortages, food shortages, and food costs have arrived. We begin to see a stronger need for phone apps, digital payments, and QR codes as to track and trace your carbon footprint. All around us we see the web work as these systems now begin to invade people’s lives.
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