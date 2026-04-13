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Carbon Tax Credits Based on Rationing
The Edified Mind
The Edified Mind
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Blessings to you all!

In this discussion we get into the reasoning behind the carbon tax credit system now that the energy shortages, food shortages, and food costs have arrived. We begin to see a stronger need for phone apps, digital payments, and QR codes as to track and trace your carbon footprint. All around us we see the web work as these systems now begin to invade people’s lives. 

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digital currencyfood rationingcarbon tax credit
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy