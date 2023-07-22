Create New Account
Pfizer VAXX poison manufacturing facility smashed to pieces by TORNADO
The Prisoner
Man who took video of tornado at Pfizer speaks to WRAL News

WRAL News spoke to the man who was just feet away from a tornado that touched down in Nash County.
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=jGtypH7uNoY
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A tornado heavily damaged a major Pfizer pharmaceutical plant in North Carolina on Wednesday, while torrential rain flooded communities in Kentucky and an area from California to South Florida endured more scorching heat.

Pfizer confirmed that the large manufacturing complex was damaged by a twister that touched down shortly after midday near Rocky Mount, but said in an email that it had no reports of serious injuries. A later company statement said all employees were safely evacuated and accounted for.

Parts of roofs were ripped open atop its massive buildings. The Pfizer plant stores large quantities of medicine that were tossed about, said Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone.

“I’ve got reports of 50,000 pallets of medicine that are strewn across the facility and damaged through the rain and the wind,” Stone said.

The plant produces anesthesia and other drugs as well as nearly 25% of the sterile injectable medications Pfizer supplies to U.S. hospitals, the company said on its website. Erin Fox, senior pharmacy director at University of Utah Health, said the damage “will likely lead to long-term shortages while Pfizer works to either move production to other sites or rebuilds.”
https://www.lowellsunDOTcom/2023/07/21/tornado-damages-pfizer-plant-in-north-carolina-as-scorching-heat-and-floods-sock-other-parts-of-us/

