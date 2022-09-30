Create New Account
The Antichrist “IS” Risen!
2256 views
Truth Be Told
Published 2 months ago |

For the prophetic timeline explanation, please go here: https://rumble.com/v1lmtj3-the-head-wound-the-complete-govplaybook-a-7-year-timelineguess-whos-back.html

I will prove to you, beyond a shadow of a doubt- who the beast is.

He does have a head-wound and was killed by the sword and is back, to take as many with him that he can- to eternal damnation! 

Dedicated To “Anonymous” -The Antichrist “IS” Risen! Ft. Dr. Jane Ruby & Her Guest.

 

#prophecy #truth #god #jesus #faith #hope #miracle #news #church #believe #healing #wisdom #technology #israel #bible #heaven #pray #christian #prayer #wakeup #jesuschrist 

jesus returnsis antichrist hereantichrist 2022daniel prophecy revealedetw7who is antichristwho is he referring to in daniel 9 27prince vs prince

