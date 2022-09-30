For the prophetic timeline explanation, please go here: https://rumble.com/v1lmtj3-the-head-wound-the-complete-govplaybook-a-7-year-timelineguess-whos-back.html
I will prove to you, beyond a shadow of a doubt- who the beast is.
He does have a head-wound and was killed by the sword and is back, to take as many with him that he can- to eternal damnation!
Dedicated To “Anonymous” -The Antichrist “IS” Risen! Ft. Dr. Jane Ruby & Her Guest.
