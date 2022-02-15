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Tom Kineshanko: Current Threats & Opportunities in Cryptocurrency, Crypto-Friendly Countries, and Professional Money Management
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Tom Kineshanko is the co-founder of the Swiss cryptocurrency hedge fund, Protos, which utilizes an interesting (and proprietary!) trading strategy for those HODLers who want to hold a long-term position in the top 10 cryptocurrencies.
Read the full transcript of our conversation here: https://spreadgreatideas.org/episodes/tom-kineshanko-current-threats-opportunities-cryptocurrency-crypto-countries-money-management/
Share this video: https://youtu.be/dgfB_gaOp00
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPuuY_BT1bvObuJg38mWGWA
We talk about his experience in crypto, including the current threats and opportunities, the macro environment we find ourselves living in with QE, MMT, the weaponization of the U.S. dollar by Washington, etc., how crypto stacks up against gold, who is (and isn’t) talking their own book in the crypto world, which countries are the most crypto friendly (hello Zug, Switzerland!), how much someone should allocate to crypto in their portfolio, and part of the philosophy of liberty underpinning Satoshi Nakamoto’s vision for bitcoin.
If you want to know more about crypto, professional money management, and why Switzerland is such a desirable locale then this episode is for you.
Favorite Quote:
“Life is super short. I want to spend time serving people who I like, doing something that I think is interesting and matters. I think crypto matters because we need a new financial system. We need a new way of collaborating.”
Tom’s Links:
Tom Kineshanko | Protos - https://protosmanagement.com/tom-kineshanko/
Tom Kineshanko | LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-kineshanko-0b12527/
Other Relevant Links:
2018 Cryptocurrency Crash – “Crypto Winter” - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2018_cryptocurrency_crash
Crypto Brawl: Alex Mashinsky vs. Nouriel Roubini “Dr. Doom” - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zb5ietr8IP4
Paul Graham - http://www.paulgraham.com/articles.html
Zug, Switzerland - https://www.businessinsider.com/what-its-like-in-zug-switzerlands-crypto-valley-2018-6
#tomkineshanko #cryptofriendlycountries #professionalmoneymanagement #spreadgreatideas
Read the full transcript of our conversation here: https://spreadgreatideas.org/episodes/tom-kineshanko-current-threats-opportunities-cryptocurrency-crypto-countries-money-management/
Share this video: https://youtu.be/dgfB_gaOp00
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPuuY_BT1bvObuJg38mWGWA
We talk about his experience in crypto, including the current threats and opportunities, the macro environment we find ourselves living in with QE, MMT, the weaponization of the U.S. dollar by Washington, etc., how crypto stacks up against gold, who is (and isn’t) talking their own book in the crypto world, which countries are the most crypto friendly (hello Zug, Switzerland!), how much someone should allocate to crypto in their portfolio, and part of the philosophy of liberty underpinning Satoshi Nakamoto’s vision for bitcoin.
If you want to know more about crypto, professional money management, and why Switzerland is such a desirable locale then this episode is for you.
Favorite Quote:
“Life is super short. I want to spend time serving people who I like, doing something that I think is interesting and matters. I think crypto matters because we need a new financial system. We need a new way of collaborating.”
Tom’s Links:
Tom Kineshanko | Protos - https://protosmanagement.com/tom-kineshanko/
Tom Kineshanko | LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-kineshanko-0b12527/
Other Relevant Links:
2018 Cryptocurrency Crash – “Crypto Winter” - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2018_cryptocurrency_crash
Crypto Brawl: Alex Mashinsky vs. Nouriel Roubini “Dr. Doom” - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zb5ietr8IP4
Paul Graham - http://www.paulgraham.com/articles.html
Zug, Switzerland - https://www.businessinsider.com/what-its-like-in-zug-switzerlands-crypto-valley-2018-6
#tomkineshanko #cryptofriendlycountries #professionalmoneymanagement #spreadgreatideas
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