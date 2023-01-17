JESUS. GUNS.& BABIES. w/ Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. KEVIN SORBO!

On this episode of "Jesus, Guns, & Babies", Dr. Kandiss Taylor has a humbling and wholesome interview with Kevin Sorbo. Hollywood superstar, and Godfearing Christian at the same time- Kevin continues to make movies to this day. You can check out more info about Kevin Sorbo at: https://www.sorbostudios.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.